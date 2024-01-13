Busanda win puts Gin Gin in Kentucky Oaks mix

Calumet Farm won the Kentucky Oaks (G1) five times during the stable’s heyday in the 1940s and 1950s, and again in 1979 with the Hall of Fame filly Davona Dale. Multiple owner and silk color changes later, the famed Lexington, Kentucky, nursery is back in the Oaks conversation this year following Gin Gin‘s success in the $97,000 Busanda S. at Aqueduct on Saturday.

Second choice in a field of five in the 1 1/8-mile test, Gin Gin received an ideal trip under Trevor McCarthy. Saving ground much of the way, a couple of lengths behind pacesetter Princess Mayfair, Gin Gin was tipped to the two path entering the stretch and wore down the longtime leader approaching the furlong pole. Gin Gin extended her advantage to one length at the finish, with the remainder of the cast highly strung out over a muddy strip.

“The rail isn’t really the best place to be. I was a little worried about that drawing the post,” McCarthy said. “Down the backside she was able to get off the rail a little bit.”

Trained by Brad Cox, Gin Gin covered one lap of the Big A in 1:53.31 and paid $7.80.

Princess Mayfair, the longest shot in the field at 10-1, finished nine lengths clear of 4-5 favorite Shimmering Allure, who came up empty after attempting a wide bid on the turn. It was 3 1/4 lengths back to Most of All, who had more than a dozen lengths on Class Act.

The Busanda was the second win in five starts for Gin Gin, who broke her maiden going seven furlongs at Churchill Downs in her second career start on Sept. 21. She was subsequently a distant second in the Rags to Riches S. and fifth in the Golden Rod (G2). She earned a total of six qualifying points towards the Oaks in those 1 1/16-mile Churchill features.

“I was a touch concerned if she would want to go a mile and an eighth and she put my doubts to rest today with her performance,” Cox said.

Gin Gin earned an additional 20 points by winning the Busanda, increasing her total to 26. Princess Mayfair earned 10 points, while Shimmering Allure increased her total from seven to 15. Most of All boosted her total from two to six, while Class Act earned two points.

Bred by Calumet in Kentucky, Gin Gin is by Hightail and out of the Grade 3-placed Before You Know It, a daughter of Hard Spun. Gin Gin shares a second dam, Without Delay, with recent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) heroine Hard to Justify.