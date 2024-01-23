Maryquitecontrary among favorites in Pegasus undercard action

Beyond the trio of Pegasus World Cup-branded stakes, there will be an additional four graded offerings on a blockbuster day of racing at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

Maryquitecontrary, a winner in seven of nine starts with two seconds over the Gulfstream strip, will defend her title in the $200,000 Inside Information (G2) for fillies and mares going seven furlongs. The five-year-old snapped a four-race losing skid on Dec. 30 when taking the one-mile Rampart S.

Other logical threats include Grade 2 heroine Gerrymander and the respective second and third from last month’s Sugar Swirl (G3), Intrepid Daydream and Olivia Darling.

Accretive, a solid second to Cody’s Wish in the Vosburgh (G2) last fall, will look to bounce back from a sub-par effort in the Cigar Mile (G2) last out in the $150,000 Fred W. Hooper (G3) over one mile.

Other notables in a seemingly wide open renewal include recent Malibu (G1) runner-up Hejazi, Steal Sunshine, Gilmore, and Castle Chaos, the latter of whom is the lone also-eligible in the Pegasus World Cup (G1).

Trainer Chad Brown is well represented in the $200,000 W.L. McKnight (G3), a 1 1/2-mile grass test for older horses. Francesco Clemente was a narrowly beaten favorite in the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2) at Del Mar when last seen in November, while Rockemperor and Stone Age are long standing divisional mainstays.

Slips through!@HIBerrios finds space between runners and Planetario holds on at the wire to win the Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup. pic.twitter.com/EGC1MxTNf7 — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) November 24, 2023

The field also includes last year’s Elkhorn (G2) winner Verstappen and Value Engineering, runner-up to Red Knight in the 2023 McKnight.

The stakes action kicks off with the $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) for fillies and mares at 1 1/2 miles on the turf. Romagna Mia figures to be a strong favorite to make it three in a row following dominating triumphs in the Dowager (G3) and Via Borghese S.

Her primary opposition could come from Long Island (G3) winner R Calli Kim, who enters on a four-race win streak.