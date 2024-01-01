January 2, 2024

Otello rallies to stay perfect in Mucho Macho Man

January 1, 2024

Otello rallied to take his stakes debut in the Mucho Macho Man (Photo by Lauren King/Coglianese Photos)

The future looks bright for the promising Otello, who improved his record to 2-for-2 with a half-length victory in the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man S. at Gulfstream Park on Monday.

Favored at 17-10 in a field of six three-year-olds in the one-mile event, Otello was trapped inside and behind rivals passing the quarter pole, but was able to angle out in upper stretch and made a winning bid from between rivals under Luis Saez.

Otello won from First World War, who grabbed second by a neck over Sea Streak. Inveigled, No More Time, and pacesetting longshot Everdoit completed the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky by Siena Farm, which co-owns the colt with WinStar Farm, Otello finished up in 1:37.76 over a a fast track and paid $5.40. Otello is trained by Christophe Clement.

Otello has now bankrolled $138,820. The chestnut preceded this stakes debut win with a neck score in a one-mile maiden at Aqueduct on Nov. 24.

“He won first time out in New York, and he won well, got into a lot of trouble. The same applied today, so I guess he likes to be in trouble. But he won well, and he got out of the trouble. He was good enough to overcome it,” Clement said. “I’m not exactly sure what he beat today.”

Otello is a son of Curlin and Isabella Sings, a Grade 2-winning daughter of Eskendereya. This female family has also produced four-time Group 1 winner Campanologist, champion turf male Singspiel, and noted sire Rahy.

