Promising filly Kopion faces four in Santa Ynez

Kopion will attempt to become the fourth stakes winner produced by her dam, Galloping Ami, when she faces four rivals in the $100,000 Santa Ynez (G3) at Santa Anita on Sunday.

A Spendthrift Farm-owned daughter of Omaha Beach, Kopion impressively won on debut by 3 3/4 lengths at Del Mar on Nov. 26. That was over 6 1/2 furlongs, and the Richard Mandella-trained filly should fit the seven-furlong distance of the Santa Ynez.

Galloping Ami, by champion Victory Gallop, has already reared Canadian champion and classic winner Amis Gizmo, Grade 3 winner Ami’s Flatter, and the stakes-winning filly Aragorn Ami.

Also in the Santa Ynez lineup is Tambo, a narrowly beaten second in the Anoakia S. and Desi Arnaz S. in her last two outings for Peter Eurton.

The remainder of the field will have some class to find. Petit Filet was stakes-placed over the track and distance, albeit at a huge price against California-bred fillies. Don’t Bring Crazy was a non-threatening fourth in the Desi Arnaz in her stakes debut, while Bossy Bruin Gal enters on a two-race win streak against claiming foes.

The Santa Ynez offers Kentucky Oaks (G1) qualifying points of 10-5-3-2-1 to the respective top five finishers.