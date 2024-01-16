Saudi Crown, Smile Happy back in action for Louisiana

Saudi Crown, who made a splash in the three-year-old division last year when winning the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) and finishing a nose second to Forte in the Jim Dandy (G2), makes his four-year-old debut Saturday in the $175,000 Louisiana (G3) at Fair Grounds.

Trained by Brad Cox, the speedy gray son of Always Dreaming should find the 1 1/16-mile distance of the Louisiana ideal. It’s a significant cutback from the 1 1/4-mile Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), in which Saudi Crown raced close to a hot pace before faltering to 10th in the field of 12.

Also on the comeback trail is two-time Grade 2 winner Smile Happy, who turned in one of the better performances by an older horse in 2023 when upsetting Pegasus World Cup (G1) winner Art Collector in the Alysheba (G2) on the Kentucky Oaks Day undercard. The now five-year-old son of Runhappy has not been out since running fifth in the Stephen Foster (G1) at Ellis Park on July 1.

#5 Smile Happy holds off the late charging #1 Art Collector and puts him away to win the Alysheba Stakes on #KyOaks Day @ChurchillDowns!



Five Star General enters off a three-length win in the Dec. 23 Tenacious S., in which 2023 Louisiana winner Happy American finished third. Also lining up are West Virginia Derby (G3) hero Red Route One, third in the Zia Park Derby most recently, and Confidence Game, who has been unplaced four times since capturing the Rebel (G2) last February.

The $100,000 Colonel E.R. Bradley S., for older horses at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, is relatively lacking in star power. Beatbox enters off a second-place finish to ill-fated Two Emmys in the Dec. 23 Buddy Diliberto Memorial, while Grade 2-placed Rising Empire also enters off an uncharacteristically dull ninth-place finish in the same race.

The field of nine also includes the speedy Strong Quality and Louisiana-bred star Who Took the Money, who makes a rare appearance in open company.

The $100,000 Marie G. Krantz Memorial, for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, serves as a rematch between Lovely Princess and Creative Cairo, who were separated by a head in the Blushing K. D. S. last month. Tufani, meanwhile, enters off a good-looking two-length win in the Pago Hop S. after making up a 10-length deficit.

The top five finishers from the Richard Scherer Memorial are back to contest the $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner over the same 5 1/2-furlong distance on the turf. The respective five are Just Might, Sousa Summer, Minnesota Ready, Swift as I Am, and Evan Sing.

Bad Beat Brian, who has a touch of back class, will look to revive his career on a course over which he was 2-for-2 three seasons ago.