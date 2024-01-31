January 31, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 1

January 31, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (3rd) El Real Deal, 4-1
(4th) Total Surprise, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Cced for Steph, 4-1
(2nd) Cherokee Takeover, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Gridlock, 3-1
(4th) For the Chief, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Wicked Wonder, 7-2
(5th) Kadesh, 3-1
Penn National (5th) Big Beautiful Wall, 9-2
(7th) Shero, 7-2
Turf Paradise (6th) Found My Ball, 5-1
(7th) Kynlie’s Empire, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Rolleston, 3-1
(5th) Lady Livermore, 4-1

