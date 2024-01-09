Spot Plays Jan. 10

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(6th) Jackysinthecastle, 3-1
|(8th) Superstitieux, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Khopesh, 4-1
|(9th) Talking Wonders, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Something On Tap, 4-1
|(5th) Emperor’s Gold, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Boom Boom Kaboom, 9-2
|(8th) Lookin’ Super, 6-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Neissa, 6-1
|(7th) Silk Prince, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Theregoesmymiracle, 5-1
|(9th) A Kiss for Khozan, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(6th) Peacock Road, 4-1
|(7th) Write Off Jerry, 7-2
