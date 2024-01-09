January 9, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 10

January 9, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (6th) Jackysinthecastle, 3-1
    (8th) Superstitieux, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Khopesh, 4-1
    (9th) Talking Wonders, 8-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Something On Tap, 4-1
    (5th) Emperor’s Gold, 6-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Boom Boom Kaboom, 9-2
    (8th) Lookin’ Super, 6-1
Penn National   (2nd) Neissa, 6-1
    (7th) Silk Prince, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Theregoesmymiracle, 5-1
    (9th) A Kiss for Khozan, 5-1
Turfway Park   (6th) Peacock Road, 4-1
    (7th) Write Off Jerry, 7-2

