January 10, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 11

January 10, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) South Street, 9-2
    (7th) Royal Poppy, 7-2
Charles Town   (3rd) Midnight Pass, 8-1
    (6th) Break the Chains, 5-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Tensas Lu Lu, 7-2
    (3rd) Pip Squeak, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (4th) High Enough, 9-2
    (8th) Freeform, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Frankieblueeyes, 3-1
    (8th) Ensign Parker, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Wilderzar. 4-1
    (3rd) Mshindi, 7-2
Penn National   (3rd) Keeping It Country, 7-2
    (4th) Warrior’s Miss, 7-2
Turfway Park   (4th) Company You Keep, 3-1
    (7th) O’Babe, 8-1

