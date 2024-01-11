January 11, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 12

January 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (6th) Chuck Willis, 4-1
    (8th) Apollo Rising, 9-2
Delta Downs   (5th) Insignis, 7-2
    (6th) She’s Gone d’Wild, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (5th) Sikum, 7-2
    (6th) Purple Octopus, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Boss Nine, 12-1
    (7th) Ko Samui, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) General Ledger, 7-2
    (9th) Ylang Ylang, 4-1
Laurel Park   (3rd) Three Captains, 4-1
    (6th) Prins Fire, 9-2
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Marco Sunset, 7-2
    (2nd) Strickland, 7-2
Santa Anita   (1st) North East Star, 6-1
    (3rd) More Try, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) She’s a Joy, 9-2
    (4th) Cool Memory, 7-2
Turfway Park   (3rd) Isocline, 8-1
    (6th) Great Richie M, 9-2

