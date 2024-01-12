January 12, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 13

January 12, 2024 Vance Hanson Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Vector, 3-1
    (5th) Proven Hope, 8-1
Charles Town   (1st) Robbedinthebahamas, 7-2
    (7th) Pour Me a Drink, 5-1
Delta Downs   (3rd) Custom Star, 4-1
    (7th) Manly Deeds, 8-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Unanimously, 7-2
    (8th) Highland Creek, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Shotgun Express, 4-1
    (9th) Havakash Ready, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Rock the Stars, 8-1
    (6th) Bourbon Society, 6-1
Laurel   (2nd) Prins Fire, 10-1
    (9th) Return Fire, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Brahms Image, 9-2
    (8th) Pachanga Loca, 6-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Oncoming, 4-1
    (6th) El Rey Dorado, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Lucky Combination, 9-2
    (10th) Seax, 8-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Digital Software, 7-2
    (5th) Under the Bed, 7-2

