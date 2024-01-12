Spot Plays Jan. 13

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Vector, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Proven Hope, 8-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Robbedinthebahamas,
7-2
|
|
|(7th) Pour Me a Drink, 5-1
|Delta
Downs
|
|(3rd) Custom Star, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Manly Deeds, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Unanimously, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Highland Creek, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(7th) Shotgun Express, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Havakash Ready, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Rock the Stars, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Bourbon Society, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Prins Fire, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Return
Fire, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Brahms Image, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Pachanga Loca, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(2nd) Oncoming, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) El Rey Dorado, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Lucky Combination,
9-2
|
|
|(10th) Seax, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) Digital Software, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Under the Bed, 7-2
