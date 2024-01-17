January 17, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 18

January 17, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Ring Me, 9-2
(2nd) Charisse, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Magnetron, 5-1
(6th) Makinlimmargaritas, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Miss Charge It, 7-2
(5th) Limonite, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) War Tourist, 8-1
(2nd) Calibrachoamatters, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Love Miami Love, 3-1
(3rd) Grandma’s Pudding, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Resvalon, 3-1
(5th) Kadesh, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Mo Moscato, 3-1
(4th) Tap in Formation, 5-1
Sunland Park (3rd) Time Is Precious, 6-1
(4th) Open Road, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Enjoyment, 4-1
(4th) Risky Shot, 8-1

