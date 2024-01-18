January 18, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 19

January 18, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Song of Solomini, 5-1
(5th) Lotsa Trouble, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) My Crazy Neighbor, 3-1
(2nd) Six String, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Moion, 6-1
(4th) J Z’s First, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Kitten’s Kid, 4-1
(4th) Canelito, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Heathcliff, 8-1
(5th) Finger Roll, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Capital Conquest, 7-2
(4th) Devil Pays in Gold, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Blame J D, 3-1
(4th) Heir to Greatness, 8-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Redline, 4-1
(4th) New Collection, 5-1
Sunland Park (2nd) For Fun, 7-2
(3rd) Reckless Hot Rod, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Crafty King, 5-1
(6th) Practicality, 6-1

