January 19, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 20

January 19, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Fight Fiercely, 6-1
(5th) Next On Stage, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Swiped the Castle, 7-2
(6th) Just Murphy, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Tussling Charlie, 7-2
(4th) U S Navy Cross, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Wish Carefully, 3-1
(5th) Hall of Fame, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Speeding Style, 4-1
(6th) Church Harbor, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) True Spun, 3-1
(2nd) Whiting Field, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Work Hard, 8-1
(6th) Northern Glow, 7-2
Sam Houston (1st) Rb Nash Bash, 6-1
(4th) Sheza Hunk, 8-1
Santa Anita (5th) Maximum Capacity, 3-1
(7th) Circle of Trust, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Pure Magic Girl, 6-1
(7th) American Unity, 3-1

