Spot Plays Jan. 20

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Fight Fiercely, 6-1
|(5th) Next On Stage, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Swiped the Castle, 7-2
|(6th) Just Murphy, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Tussling Charlie, 7-2
|(4th) U S Navy Cross, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Wish Carefully, 3-1
|(5th) Hall of Fame, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Speeding Style, 4-1
|(6th) Church Harbor, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) True Spun, 3-1
|(2nd) Whiting Field, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Work Hard, 8-1
|(6th) Northern Glow, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Rb Nash Bash, 6-1
|(4th) Sheza Hunk, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Maximum Capacity, 3-1
|(7th) Circle of Trust, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Pure Magic Girl, 6-1
|(7th) American Unity, 3-1
Leave a Reply