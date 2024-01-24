January 24, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 25

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Road Slew, 3-1
(6th) Hippodrome, 4-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Honest Deal, 9-2
(4th) Gotteminabind, 5-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Chad’s Flashy Ways, 3-1
(5th) Nordic Light, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) What Say Thee, 9-2
(6th) Bletchley Girl, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Orbaline, 9-2
(5th) Miss Shady, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Starlite Walker, 9-2
(3rd) Dee Bo, 4-1
Sunland Park (3rd) Precious Pride, 4-1
(7th) Magic Mosco, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Anthony’s Rocket, 5-1
(5th) Antihero, 5-1

