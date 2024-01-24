Spot Plays Jan. 25

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Road Slew, 3-1
|(6th) Hippodrome, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Honest Deal, 9-2
|(4th) Gotteminabind, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Chad’s Flashy Ways, 3-1
|(5th) Nordic Light, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) What Say Thee, 9-2
|(6th) Bletchley Girl, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Orbaline, 9-2
|(5th) Miss Shady, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Starlite Walker, 9-2
|(3rd) Dee Bo, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(3rd) Precious Pride, 4-1
|(7th) Magic Mosco, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Anthony’s Rocket, 5-1
|(5th) Antihero, 5-1
Leave a Reply