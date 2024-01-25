January 25, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 26

January 25, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Quiescent, 9-2
(4th) Aaraj, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Travel Smart, 3-1
(4th) Mon Gateau, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Say What, 9-2
(5th) Linda Faye, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Emmy’s Honor, 5-1
(4th) Unanimously, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Goodbye Dal, 6-1
(4th) Buttonwood Tree, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Perilous, 10-1
(4th) Wemby, 6-1
Laurel Park (4th) Strugar, 3-1
(6th) Hay Chief, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Motown Music, 7-2
(3rd) Heir to Greatness, 8-1
Penn National (2nd) Golden Eib Micrphn, 3-1
(4th) Celtic Revival, 9-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Missingyoucrazy, 7-2
(5th) Mazuma, 3-1
Santa Anita (4th) More Try, 6-1
(6th) Gregorian Chant, 5-1
Sunland Park (4th) Blue Blazes Who, 4-1
(6th) Reckoning Day, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) High Yield Kitten, 4-1
(6th) Sidney’s Bid, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Bluegrass Parkway, 4-1
(7th) Nice as Pie, 3-1

