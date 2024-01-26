January 26, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 27

January 26, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Speightful Lady, 8-1
(5th) Light Man, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Theta, 3-1
(5th) Stealththirtyfour, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Guitar Doctor, 8-1
(6th) Second of July, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Bradfield Baby, 8-1
(5th) Ms Quality Control, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Ten the Smart Way, 4-1
(5th) Keep Movin’ On, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Zipadoo, 5-1
(2nd) Big City, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) West Star, 3-1
(6th) Treasure Trove, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Top of the Street, 4-1
(4th) Bear Oak, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Petesoldfashioned, 4-1
(5th) Curlin’s Kaos, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Shane’s Jewel, 3-1
(3rd) Beastie Girl, 8-1
Turfway Park (4th) Mendel’s Secret, 7-2
(5th) Skylerville, 7-2

