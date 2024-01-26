Spot Plays Jan. 27

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Speightful Lady, 8-1
|(5th) Light Man, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Theta, 3-1
|(5th) Stealththirtyfour, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Guitar Doctor, 8-1
|(6th) Second of July, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Bradfield Baby, 8-1
|(5th) Ms Quality Control, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Ten the Smart Way, 4-1
|(5th) Keep Movin’ On, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Zipadoo, 5-1
|(2nd) Big City, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) West Star, 3-1
|(6th) Treasure Trove, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Top of the Street, 4-1
|(4th) Bear Oak, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Petesoldfashioned, 4-1
|(5th) Curlin’s Kaos, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Shane’s Jewel, 3-1
|(3rd) Beastie Girl, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Mendel’s Secret, 7-2
|(5th) Skylerville, 7-2
