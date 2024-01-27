Spot Plays Jan. 28

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) Nobodyridesforfree, 8-1
|(7th) Princess Vino, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Upswell, 7-2
|(6th) Freeburn, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Jazzy Love, 5-1
|(6th) Danzing Rebel, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Halon, 6-1
|(2nd) Earned Dividend, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Stellars in Charge, 4-1
|(5th) Le Vin, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Forsaken, 9-2
|(3rd) Jewelstown, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Irish Myth, 6-1
|(5th) John Dunbar, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Another Duke, 4-1
|(7th) Lets Go Koko, 3-1
