January 28, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 28

January 27, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Nobodyridesforfree, 8-1
(7th) Princess Vino, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Upswell, 7-2
(6th) Freeburn, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Jazzy Love, 5-1
(6th) Danzing Rebel, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Halon, 6-1
(2nd) Earned Dividend, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Stellars in Charge, 4-1
(5th) Le Vin, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Forsaken, 9-2
(3rd) Jewelstown, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Irish Myth, 6-1
(5th) John Dunbar, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Another Duke, 4-1
(7th) Lets Go Koko, 3-1

