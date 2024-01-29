Spot Plays Jan. 30

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Iron Bertie, 10-1
|(5th) Lake Shore Drive, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Argentina Girl, 4-1
|(7th) Bump N Run, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Iowa Hawkeye, 10-1
|(7th) Heir, 5-1
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Iron Bertie, 10-1
|(5th) Lake Shore Drive, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Argentina Girl, 4-1
|(7th) Bump N Run, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Iowa Hawkeye, 10-1
|(7th) Heir, 5-1
Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply