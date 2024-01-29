January 30, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 30

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Iron Bertie, 10-1
    (5th) Lake Shore Drive, 8-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Argentina Girl, 4-1
    (7th) Bump N Run, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (6th) Iowa Hawkeye, 10-1
    (7th) Heir, 5-1
     
     

