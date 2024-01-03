January 3, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 4

January 3, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Run Devil, 7-2
(7th) Missing Fortune, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Meetmarysman, 5-1
(4th) Yes to Love, 8-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Wonderrand, 6-1
(5th) Mr. Four Sevens, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) I Don’t Venmo, 3-1
(4th) Charli Michael, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Castellana, 3-1
(2nd) Sunshine Frolic, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Danzaniteaway, 6-1
(5th) Bastet, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Lady Hamilton, 5-1
(6th) Raiserichiesransom, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs