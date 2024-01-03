Spot Plays Jan. 4

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Run Devil, 7-2
|(7th) Missing Fortune, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Meetmarysman, 5-1
|(4th) Yes to Love, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Wonderrand, 6-1
|(5th) Mr. Four Sevens, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) I Don’t Venmo, 3-1
|(4th) Charli Michael, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Castellana, 3-1
|(2nd) Sunshine Frolic, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Danzaniteaway, 6-1
|(5th) Bastet, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Lady Hamilton, 5-1
|(6th) Raiserichiesransom, 3-1
Leave a Reply