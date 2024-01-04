January 4, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 5

January 4, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Behind the Couch, 8-1
(4th) Swifty Devil, 6-1
Delta Downs (1st) Princess Fanny, 5-1
(3rd) Saint Gabriel, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Vortex, 4-1
(4th) Drewmazing, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Canelito, 7-2
(5th) Dick Best, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Zozan, 9-2
(3rd) Mainstream Sellout, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Cashpoint, 6-1
(6th) Holey Moley, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Pink Chimes, 4-1
(2nd) Heir to Greatness, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Take Action, 4-1
(8th) Top Gun Tommy, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Sheza Nasty Girl, 5-1
(4th) Bold Medication, 8-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Akamai, 8-1
(5th) Eusebius, 7-2

