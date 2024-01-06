January 7, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 7

January 6, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Darn That Song, 3-1
    (6th) Whenlovetakesover, 10-1
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Classic Performer, 3-1
    (7th) Fouralivia, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Jazzy Love, 8-1
    (7th) Shemakescents, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Broderie, 4-1
    (8th) Vinsanity, 5-1
Laurel   (1st) Please Marry Me, 4-1
    (6th) Mattitude, 5-1
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Sharp Flame, 7-2
    (7th) Cosmo, 3-1
Santa Anita   (5th) Desmond Doss, 7-2
    (7th) Sanger, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Child Proof, 3-1
    (8th) April April, 10-1

