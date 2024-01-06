Spot Plays Jan. 7

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Darn That Song, 3-1
|(6th) Whenlovetakesover, 10-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Classic Performer, 3-1
|(7th) Fouralivia, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Jazzy Love, 8-1
|(7th) Shemakescents, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Broderie, 4-1
|(8th) Vinsanity, 5-1
|Laurel
|(1st) Please Marry Me, 4-1
|(6th) Mattitude, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Sharp Flame, 7-2
|(7th) Cosmo, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Desmond Doss, 7-2
|(7th) Sanger, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Child Proof, 3-1
|(8th) April April, 10-1
Leave a Reply