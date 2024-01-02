January 2, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats Jan. 2

January 2, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 17 8 47%
Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera 51 23 45%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 30 13 43%
Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz 24 10 42%
Timothy E. Hamm/Fernando Salazar Becerra 17 7 41%
John Ennis/Adam Beschizza 15 6 40%
Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry 15 6 40%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez 15 6 40%
Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez 27 10 37%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 22 8 36%
Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion 22 8 36%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 36 13 36%
Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel 25 9 36%
Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo 25 9 36%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 45 16 36%
Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton 20 7 35%
Andy Mathis/Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto 20 7 35%
Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores 23 8 35%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux 45 15 33%
Joe Sharp/Jaime A. Torres 24 8 33%
Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva 24 8 33%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez 21 7 33%
Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves 18 6 33%
Ed Moger, Jr./Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto 18 6 33%
Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez 15 5 33%
Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Jose A. Bracho 15 5 33%

