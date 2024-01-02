Trainer/Jockey Stats Jan. 2

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 51
|
| 23
|
| 45%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 30
|
| 13
|
| 43%
|Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Timothy E. Hamm/Fernando Salazar Becerra
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|John Ennis/Adam Beschizza
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Larry Rivelli/Jareth Loveberry
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez
|
| 27
|
| 10
|
| 37%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion
|
| 22
|
| 8
|
| 36%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 36
|
| 13
|
| 36%
|Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 45
|
| 16
|
| 36%
|Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Andy Mathis/Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 45
|
| 15
|
| 33%
|Joe Sharp/Jaime A. Torres
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Kari Craddock/Leandro D. Goncalves
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Ed Moger, Jr./Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
