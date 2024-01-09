January 9, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats Jan. 9

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
W. Bret Calhoun/Jose L. Alvarez   16   8   50%
Philip DAmato/Flavien Prat   16   8   50%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez   29   14   48%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez   16   7   44%
Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera   57   24   42%
John Ennis/Adam Beschizza   19   8   42%
Timothy E. Hamm/Fernando Salazar Becerra   19   8   42%
Kelly J. Breen/Paco Lopez   17   7   41%
Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva   21   8   38%
Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz   24   9   38%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes   19   7   37%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux   39   14   36%
Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica   28   10   36%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo   34   12   35%
Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez   20   7   35%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez   20   7   35%
Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo   26   9   35%
Steven M. Asmussen/Joel Rosario   27   9   33%
Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel   27   9   33%
Randy L. Klopp/Alberto Burgos   15   5   33%
Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Jose A. Bracho   15   5   33%
Bonnie Lucas/Inoel Beato   34   11   32%
Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion   28   9   32%
Joe Sharp/Jaime A. Torres   25   8   32%
Kevin Attard/Kazushi Kimura   22   7   32%

