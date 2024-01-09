Trainer/Jockey Stats Jan. 9

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|W. Bret Calhoun/Jose L. Alvarez
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Philip DAmato/Flavien Prat
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 29
|
| 14
|
| 48%
|Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 57
|
| 24
|
| 42%
|John Ennis/Adam Beschizza
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Timothy E. Hamm/Fernando Salazar Becerra
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Kelly J. Breen/Paco Lopez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva
|
| 21
|
| 8
|
| 38%
|Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 39
|
| 14
|
| 36%
|Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 28
|
| 10
|
| 36%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 34
|
| 12
|
| 35%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 26
|
| 9
|
| 35%
|Steven M. Asmussen/Joel Rosario
|
| 27
|
| 9
|
| 33%
|Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel
|
| 27
|
| 9
|
| 33%
|Randy L. Klopp/Alberto Burgos
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Bonnie Lucas/Inoel Beato
|
| 34
|
| 11
|
| 32%
|Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion
|
| 28
|
| 9
|
| 32%
|Joe Sharp/Jaime A. Torres
|
| 25
|
| 8
|
| 32%
|Kevin Attard/Kazushi Kimura
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
