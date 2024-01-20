West Omaha cruises in Silverbulletday

While we don’t yet know who will emerge as the leading Kentucky Oaks (G1) prospect from Fair Grounds this winter, West Omaha‘s dominating performance in the $145,500 Silverbulletday S. on Saturday suggests whichever filly it is presently resides in the barn of Brad Cox.

In the absence of stablemate Alpine Princess, who defeated West Omaha by two lengths in last month’s Untapable S., West Omaha was sent away as the 9-10 choice in the Silverbulletday, contested at one mile and 70 yards. She ultimately made the $3.80 mutuel a bargain.

“We’ve got a very solid group,” said Cox regarding his three-year-old filly contingent. “I don’t really know who the top three or four are, but they’ll sort themselves out over the next few months.”

Rating within two lengths of the lead throughout and three wide around both turns, West Omaha seized the lead in upper stretch and came home strongly to win by five lengths under Luis Saez. A homebred racing for Gary and Mary West, West Omaha finished up in 1:43.48 over a fast track.

Perfect Shot rallied for second, 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Sistina Chapel. Miss Code West was a head behind in fourth and was followed by pacesetter Accommodate Eva. Noriskit Nobiscuit trailed throughout.

West Omaha earned 20 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Oaks, increasing her total to 25. Perfect Shot secured 10 points, while Sistina Chapel boosted her total from three points to nine. Miss Code West, who suffered her first defeat in five starts, earned four points, and Accommodate Eva now has two points.

The Silverbulletday was the second win in four starts for West Omaha, who was placed second in her debut at Churchill Downs in September before stepping up to graduate by four lengths over the same track in early November. Both races were over seven furlongs. She then followed up with her aforementioned second in the Dec. 23 Untapable.

Bred in Kentucky, West Omaha is a daughter of 2017 champion three-year-old colt West Coast and out of Birthday Bash, by Medaglia d’Oro.