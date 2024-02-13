Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 5-11

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Black Apple
|4C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 2/11
|90
|Payne
|9G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/9
|89
|Alejandro
|6H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/9
|88
|Story Hour
|5M
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 2/11
|86
|Desert Wolf
|4C
|1 1/16m (wf)
|OP 2/10
|83
|Merasol Sugar
|3F
|1m (sy)
|OP 2/11
|83
|Galerio
|8G
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 2/10
|81
|Legendary Lore
|5G
|1 1/16m (wf)
|OP 2/10
|81
|Singing Groom
|5G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 2/11
|71
|Tapatio Leo
|4G
|6f (my)
|OP 2/10
|94
|Mahomey
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|90
|Manta Rey
|4G
|6f (sy)
|OP 2/11
|90
|Raven’s Nest
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|88
|Concept
|5G
|6f (wf)
|OP 2/10
|87
|Fashion King
|4C
|5 1/2f (wf)
|OP 2/10
|86
|Always Angels
|4F
|6f (my)
|OP 2/10
|85
|Fastened
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|85
|Full Authority
|7H
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|85
|Hi Yah
|4G
|6f (my)
|OP 2/10
|85
|Punchy Girl
|5M
|6f (sy)
|OP 2/11
|82
|Awesome Birdie
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|80
|Accelerating Babe
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|77
|Yaqui Valley
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|77
|Delta Moon
|5M
|6f (my)
|OP 2/10
|68
|Booth
|3C
|6f (sy)
|OP 2/11
|92
|Valentine Candy
|3C
|6f (my)
|OP 2/10
|92
|Notorious Sixohtwo
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/9
|81
|Speedtail
|3C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 2/11
|80
|Rivetage
|3C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 2/11
|77
|Fully Entitled
|3F
|6f (wf)
|OP 2/10
|66
