February 13, 2024

Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 5-11

February 13, 2024 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/5-2/11) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Black Apple 4C 1 1/16m (sy) OP 2/11 90
Payne 9G 1m (ft) OP 2/9 89
Alejandro 6H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/9 88
Story Hour 5M 1 1/16m (sy) OP 2/11 86
Desert Wolf 4C 1 1/16m (wf) OP 2/10 83
Merasol Sugar 3F 1m (sy) OP 2/11 83
Galerio 8G 1 1/16m (my) OP 2/10 81
Legendary Lore 5G 1 1/16m (wf) OP 2/10 81
Singing Groom 5G 1 1/16m (sy) OP 2/11 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/5-2/11) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Tapatio Leo 4G 6f (my) OP 2/10 94
Mahomey 6G 6f (ft) OP 2/9 90
Manta Rey 4G 6f (sy) OP 2/11 90
Raven’s Nest 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/9 88
Concept 5G 6f (wf) OP 2/10 87
Fashion King 4C 5 1/2f (wf) OP 2/10 86
Always Angels 4F 6f (my) OP 2/10 85
Fastened 3C 5 1/2f (ft) OP 2/9 85
Full Authority 7H 6f (ft) OP 2/9 85
Hi Yah 4G 6f (my) OP 2/10 85
Punchy Girl 5M 6f (sy) OP 2/11 82
Awesome Birdie 5M 6f (ft) OP 2/9 80
Accelerating Babe 4F 6f (ft) OP 2/9 77
Yaqui Valley 3G 6f (ft) OP 2/9 77
Delta Moon 5M 6f (my) OP 2/10 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/5-2/11) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Booth 3C 6f (sy) OP 2/11 92
Valentine Candy 3C 6f (my) OP 2/10 92
Notorious Sixohtwo 3G 6f (ft) OP 2/9 81
Speedtail 3C 1 1/16m (sy) OP 2/11 80
Rivetage 3C 1 1/16m (sy) OP 2/11 77
Fully Entitled 3F 6f (wf) OP 2/10 66

