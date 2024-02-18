Beatbox, Money Supply win photos on Risen Star Day Grade 3s

After a trio of second-place efforts earlier in the Fair Grounds meet, Beatbox earned a well-deserved victory Saturday in the $175,000 Fair Grounds (G3).

Under a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario, the veteran six-year-old rallied inside of 19-10 favorite and longtime leader Strong Quality in the stretch and captured the 1 1/8-mile fixture contested over a turf playing quicker than the official designation of soft.

The neck decision over Strong Quality was a reversal of the finish from last month’s Colonel E.R. Bradley S., which Strong Quality won by a head going 1 1/16 miles. Beatbox had earlier finished second in the 1 1/16-mile Buddy Diliberto Memorial and in a one-mile allowance.

Owned by Rob Comestro and Jeff Ganje, the Cheri DeVaux-trained Beatbox won in a time of 1:49.96 and paid $11.60 as the third choice in a field of 11.

Johny’s Fireball finished a neck behind Strong Quality in third and was followed under the wire by Gigante, Chasing the Crown, Harlan Estate, Rising Empire, English Tavern, Duke of Cathania, Camp Hope, and Palazzi.

This was the second career stakes win for Beatbox, a lightly-raced six-year-old with six wins from 17 starts. His previous stakes triumph occurred in the 2022 Dust Commander S. over Tapeta at Turfway Park.

Produced by the Distorted Humor mare Magical World, Beatbox is a Pioneerof the Nile half-brother to multiple Grade 1 winner Guarana and the stakes-winning Magic Dance.

Money Supply earned a hard fought head victory over 7-10 favorite Best Actor in the $247,500 Mineshaft (G3) for older horses, which was run over 1 1/16 miles on a sloppy main track.

Sent off at 9-1, Money Supply earned his fifth consecutive victory and fifth in six starts since being claimed by owner Jordan Wycoff and trainer Joe Sharp for $35,000 at Saratoga last August.

“He’s been a lot of fun,” Sharp said. “Now we’ve won five in a row at all these different tracks. He’s a horse who keeps raising the bar every time we run him.”

Rating in midpack under Tyler Gaffalione while Best Actor set the pace while under pressure down the backside, Money Supply poked his head in front at the eighth pole and had to work a bit to maintain that advantage against a resilient Best Actor.

The order of finish was rounded out by Gasoline, Red Route One, Smile Happy, Hayes Strike, Happy American, and Dubyuhnell.

Money Supply returned $20.20 after completing the course in 1:44.04.

This was the first stakes win for Money Supply, whose prior wins during his present streak occurred against allowance and starter allowance company. The most recent two were on tracks labeled sloppy and muddy, conditions he obviously thrives in.

The five-year-old Kentucky bred, who has now won seven of 16 starts, is by Practical Joke and out Evita’s Sister, by Candy Ride. Money Supply is a half-brother to the stakes-winning filly Sister Nation.

Spirit and Glory fired fresh off a six-month layoff when taking the $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial for fillies and mares on the turf under Flavien Prat.

Last seen finishing a neck second to one of Southern California’s top turf mares, Closing Remarks, in the Yellow Ribbon H. (G2) at Del Mar last August, Spirit and Glory rallied up the rail in upper stretch and prevailed from 23-1 longshot Tryinmyheartout. Watch This Birdie edged 2.90-1 favorite Creative Cairo for third by a head.

The 3-1 second choice in the field of 11, Spirit and Glory paid $8. She covered 1 1/16 miles on the turf in the 1:43.99.

The Irish-bred Spirit and Glory races for a partnership that includes Michael Nentwig, Michael Dubb, Beast Mode Racing, John Rochfort, and trainer Robert Falcone Jr. The Stall Memorial was her third career stakes win, preceded by the 2022 Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs and the 2023 Miss Liberty S. at Monmouth Park.

Now a winner in five of 16 starts, the five-year-old Spirit and Glory is by Cotai Glory and out of Supreme Spirit, by Invincible Spirit.

Winning trainer Tom Amoss was quick to give the tip of the hat to Neil Pessin for Minnesota Ready‘s stylish victory in the $98,000 Colonel Power S., the only stakes on Saturday that was transferred from the turf to the main track.

Minnesota Ready arrived in the Amoss barn several weeks ago after being purchased by Robert Colton Jr. at the Fasig-Tipton dispersal of racing and breeding stock owned by the late Bob Lothenbach. Pessin had trained the five-year-old Minnesota Ready, who was bought for $380,000.

“This victory is really Neil’s,” Amoss said. “He really did all the work and this victory belongs to him. We’re going to take good care of this horse and hopefully leave off right where Neil did.”

The 13-10 favorite in the 5 1/2-furlong dash, Minnesota Ready rated in midpack before powering home in the final furlong to win by 3 1/2 lengths over pacesetter Just Might. Pirate Rick finished third.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Minnesota Ready finished up in 1:03.05 and paid $4.60.

The Colonel Power was the first stakes win for Minnesota Ready, who had finished third in the Richard Scherer Memorial and Duncan F. Kenner S. on turf earlier in the Fair Grounds meet. He has now won four times in 22 starts.

Bred in Kentucky by Lothenbach, Minnesota Ready is by More Than Ready and out of the Mizzen Mast mare Eden Prairie, who was a four-time stakes winner at Fair Grounds.