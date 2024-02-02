Kopion gets first two-turn test in Las Virgenes

With highly regarded stablemate Tamara essentially out of Kentucky Oaks (G1) contention as she heals from an injury, Kopion might yet take trainer Richard Mandella to Churchill Downs in early May. The three-year-old filly’s two-turn prowess will be put to the test for the first time on Sunday in the $100,000 Las Virgenes (G3) at Santa Anita.

Kopion enters the one-mile Las Virgenes undefeated from two starts. The daughter of Omaha Beach has been striking, defeating next-out graduate She’s a Tempest by 3 3/4 lengths at Del Mar going 6 1/2 furlongs, and then producing a runaway score in the seven-furlong Santa Ynez (G3) as a 1-5 favorite.

Mandella’s heavily favored Kopion cruises to 5 ¾ length score in Grade III, $100,000 Santa Ynez pic.twitter.com/HLqGJtmzgS — Santa Anita Park (@santaanitapark) January 8, 2024

The main threat to Kopion might come from Kinza, a splendid debut winner on Dec. 29 at Santa Anita. She won by 7 1/2 lengths going six furlongs, earning a 95 Brisnet Speed rating. Kinza might be joined in the Las Virgenes by fellow Bob Baffert trainee Nothing Like You, a winner of three straight races including the Starlet (G2) at Los Alamitos by more than five lengths.

The field is rounded out by Starlet runner-up Great Forty Eight and dual California-bred stakes winner Grand Slam Smile.

While the Las Virgenes will offer Kentucky Oaks qualifying points of 20-10-6-4-2 to the respective top five finishers, neither Kinza nor Nothing Like You are eligible to earn any due to Baffert’s ongoing suspension from racing at Churchill Downs.

A wet forecast on Sunday might threaten the surface status of the $100,000 San Marcos (G3), which is scheduled for the grass at 1 1/4 miles for older horses.

Among the entries are recent Hollywood Turf Cup (G2) winner Planetario, 2023 San Marcos winner Prince Abama, and divisional mainstay Balladeer. Missed the Cut, who captured the Tokyo City (G3) in October, might be best positioned to benefit from a surface switch.