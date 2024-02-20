February 20, 2024

New York Speed by Circuit Feb. 12-18

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/12-2/18) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
General Banker 4C 1m (gd) AQU 2/17 97
Market Alert 6G 1m (ft) AQU 2/16 92
Holdtheflight 8G 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 91
Miss Fashionista 4F 1m (ft) AQU 2/16 86
Cheeky Tico 5G 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 85
Memphis 4C 1m (gd) AQU 2/17 85
Wanna Winna 4G 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 84
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/12-2/18) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Mandatory 7G 7f (ft) AQU 2/16 103
Blue Plate Special 4G 6 1/2f (gd) AQU 2/17 92
Security Code 4F 7f (gd) AQU 2/17 90
What’s Up Bro 4G 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/16 86
Mouly 5M 6f (gd) AQU 2/17 85
Shesalittle Edgy 7M 6f (ft) AQU 2/16 85
True Empress 5M 6f (gd) AQU 2/17 81
Voleuse 5M 7f (gd) AQU 2/17 79
Joey the Fish 4F 6 1/2f (ft) AQU 2/16 76
Devilly 5M 6f (ft) AQU 2/18 75
First Class Cat 4F 6f (gd) AQU 2/17 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/12-2/18) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
My Mane Squeeze 3F 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 94
Halina’s Forte 3F 7f (gd) AQU 2/17 92
Unique Insight 3C 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 2/18 91
That’s Money 3C 6f (gd) AQU 2/17 89
Anna’s Wish 3F 6f (ft) AQU 2/18 87
Eric From Miami 3G 1m (ft) AQU 2/18 84
Gum Island 3C 7f (ft) AQU 2/16 82
Princess Vino 3F 1 1/8m (ft) AQU 2/18 79
Dame Catherine 3F 1m (ft) AQU 2/16 68

