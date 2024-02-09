Spot Plays Feb. 10

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Dontbelate, 6-1
|(6th) Kenny Had a Notion, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Strollinginthewind, 3-1
|(4th) Dry Well, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Texas Turbine, 6-1
|(4th) Indy Lover, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(6th) Billy’s Got Issues, 4-1
|(7th) About to Set Sail, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Almost Got Lucky, 4-1
|(3rd) Light the Beam, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Designated Hitter, 9-2
|(6th) Rapture Bay, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Sun Streaming, 7-2
|(4th) Hot Dance, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Legendary Lore, 7-2
|(6th) Stud Lovin, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Irish Patsy, 7-2
|(9th) Grand Tiger, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Charlie Lightning, 7-2
|(3rd) Boldly Forward, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Miss Moon Pie, 7-2
|(3rd) Senor Jobim, 7-2
Leave a Reply