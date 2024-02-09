February 9, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 10

February 9, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Dontbelate, 6-1
(6th) Kenny Had a Notion, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Strollinginthewind, 3-1
(4th) Dry Well, 5-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Texas Turbine, 6-1
(4th) Indy Lover, 6-1
Fair Grounds (6th) Billy’s Got Issues, 4-1
(7th) About to Set Sail, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Almost Got Lucky, 4-1
(3rd) Light the Beam, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Designated Hitter, 9-2
(6th) Rapture Bay, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Sun Streaming, 7-2
(4th) Hot Dance, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Legendary Lore, 7-2
(6th) Stud Lovin, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Irish Patsy, 7-2
(9th) Grand Tiger, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Charlie Lightning, 7-2
(3rd) Boldly Forward, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Miss Moon Pie, 7-2
(3rd) Senor Jobim, 7-2

*


