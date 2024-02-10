Spot Plays Feb. 11

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Sail With the Wind, 3-1
|(9th) Outtawaterbury, 10-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Stephanie’s Candy, 3-1
|(4th) Canam Gal, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Vincey Girl, 8-1
|(9th) Fulminate, 5-1
|Laurel
|(1st) Glass of Courage, 8-1
|(4th) Brother Belen, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Ambiguous, 3-1
|(8th) Just Like Magic, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Panda Peak, 5-1
|(8th) Disobey, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) No Angel, 4-1
|(3rd) Sophia’s Prince, 5-1
Leave a Reply