February 10, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 11

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Sail With the Wind, 3-1
    (9th) Outtawaterbury, 10-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Stephanie’s Candy, 3-1
    (4th) Canam Gal, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (6th) Vincey Girl, 8-1
    (9th) Fulminate, 5-1
Laurel   (1st) Glass of Courage, 8-1
    (4th) Brother Belen, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Ambiguous, 3-1
    (8th) Just Like Magic, 8-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Panda Peak, 5-1
    (8th) Disobey, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) No Angel, 4-1
    (3rd) Sophia’s Prince, 5-1

