February 13, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 14

February 13, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Delightful Breeze, 3-1
(6th) Storm Boarder, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Reassess, 5-1
(2nd) Ellagio, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Montauk Cove, 5-1
(5th) Mr. Tripledouble, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Nonesuch Girl, 3-1
(5th) Gypsy Wanderer, 6-1
Penn National (6th) Summer Ash, 7-2
(7th) Mucho Macho Mrytle, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Woods Hole, 8-1
(5th) Barrel of Quests, 7-2
Turf Paradise (5th) Unusual Dancer, 6-1
(7th) Subsidize, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Sandrinha Love, 9-2
(5th) Sweet Gal of Mine, 3-1

