Spot Plays Feb. 14

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Delightful Breeze, 3-1
|(6th) Storm Boarder, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Reassess, 5-1
|(2nd) Ellagio, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Montauk Cove, 5-1
|(5th) Mr. Tripledouble, 4-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Nonesuch Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Gypsy Wanderer, 6-1
|Penn National
|(6th) Summer Ash, 7-2
|(7th) Mucho Macho Mrytle, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Woods Hole, 8-1
|(5th) Barrel of Quests, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Unusual Dancer, 6-1
|(7th) Subsidize, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Sandrinha Love, 9-2
|(5th) Sweet Gal of Mine, 3-1
