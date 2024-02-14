February 14, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 15

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (1st) Fahan, 9-2
(5th) Cankton’s Cowgirl, 8-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Huntleigh, 5-1
(5th) Mo Rum, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Sir Ollie, 9-2
(5th) Malibu Springs, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Political, 7-2
(4th) Mr. Cellular, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Click to Confirm, 4-1
(3rd) Predominate, 5-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Ankyrah, 6-1
(4th) Big Pop, 4-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Ruby Ray, 3-1
(7th) Discretionary Day, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Gotham Gray, 7-2
(2nd) Point Well Taken, 4-1

