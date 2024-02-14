Spot Plays Feb. 15

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Fahan, 9-2
|(5th) Cankton’s Cowgirl, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Huntleigh, 5-1
|(5th) Mo Rum, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Sir Ollie, 9-2
|(5th) Malibu Springs, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Political, 7-2
|(4th) Mr. Cellular, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Click to Confirm, 4-1
|(3rd) Predominate, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Ankyrah, 6-1
|(4th) Big Pop, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Ruby Ray, 3-1
|(7th) Discretionary Day, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Gotham Gray, 7-2
|(2nd) Point Well Taken, 4-1
