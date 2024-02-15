Spot Plays Feb. 16

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Simple Sugar, 6-1
|(6th) Don Vino Vici, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Clearly Visible, 5-1
|(5th) Lawyer Up Riley, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) El Real Deal, 6-1
|(3rd) Jamaican Me, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Cajun Crazy, 6-1
|(5th) Microphone, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Meeking, 9-2
|(5th) Gea, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Marshmallow Queen, 5-1
|(7th) Calming Sea, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) The Cairo Kid, 8-1
|(5th) The Great Gazoo, 10-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Double Tuff, 8-1
|(5th) Adiva, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Rhythem On Stage, 5-1
|(6th) Miss Commander, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Ticket to the Top, 4-1
|(4th) Miah Said, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Akamai, 7-2
|(5th) Gold Aspen, 5-1
