February 15, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 16

February 15, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Simple Sugar, 6-1
(6th) Don Vino Vici, 8-1
Charles Town (2nd) Clearly Visible, 5-1
(5th) Lawyer Up Riley, 6-1
Delta Downs (2nd) El Real Deal, 6-1
(3rd) Jamaican Me, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Cajun Crazy, 6-1
(5th) Microphone, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Meeking, 9-2
(5th) Gea, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Marshmallow Queen, 5-1
(7th) Calming Sea, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) The Cairo Kid, 8-1
(5th) The Great Gazoo, 10-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Double Tuff, 8-1
(5th) Adiva, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Rhythem On Stage, 5-1
(6th) Miss Commander, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Ticket to the Top, 4-1
(4th) Miah Said, 6-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Akamai, 7-2
(5th) Gold Aspen, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs