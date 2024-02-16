February 17, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 17

February 16, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Lincolnville Beach, 4-1
(5th) Agility, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) In the Arch, 4-1
(6th) Sweet Rachel, 5-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Ethan Energy, 9-2
(7th) Discreet Mischief, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Schochoh, 10-1
(3rd) Amanda Rose, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Boldness, 4-1
(4th) Shake Your Bones, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Bahama Channel, 8-1
(4th) Bay Street, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Choctaw Blessings, 8-1
(4th) Choctaw Zip, 4-1
Santa Anita (5th) Ima Joker, 4-1
(6th) Houndstooth, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Elissa Joe, 7-2
(4th) Gran Yaco, 5-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Vagabond Shoes, 3-1
(3rd) Nak Nak Bolt, 5-1

