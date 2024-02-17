Spot Plays Feb. 18

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Classic Diva, 6-1
|(5th) Devilly, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Wicked Trick, 3-1
|(2nd) F T W Slam, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Topanticipation, 4-1
|(4th) Crown of Hope, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Mr. American, 4-1
|(7th) Miss Enchanted, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Brady Bear, 6-1
|(5th) Shinelikeadiamond, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) She’s Bulletproof, 7-2
|(6th) Tis Charming, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Nay V Belle, 4-1
|(5th) Good Juju, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Yes I’m a Beast, 3-1
|(5th) Attrayant, 3-1
