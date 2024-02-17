February 17, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 18

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Classic Diva, 6-1
(5th) Devilly, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Wicked Trick, 3-1
(2nd) F T W Slam, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Topanticipation, 4-1
(4th) Crown of Hope, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Mr. American, 4-1
(7th) Miss Enchanted, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Brady Bear, 6-1
(5th) Shinelikeadiamond, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) She’s Bulletproof, 7-2
(6th) Tis Charming, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Nay V Belle, 4-1
(5th) Good Juju, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Yes I’m a Beast, 3-1
(5th) Attrayant, 3-1

