Spot Plays Feb. 2

February 1, 2024

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Talkin Pharoah, 3-1
(6th) Meraviglioso, 10-1
Charles Town (2nd) Meetmarysman, 8-1
(7th) Runaldo, 7-2
Delta Downs (4th) Dial Uncle Joey, 7-2
(5th) Clearly a Jet, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Scarlet Storm, 9-2
(5th) Caroom, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Galloping Major, 9-2
(3rd) Upstart Yankee, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Bourbon Bash, 4-1
(7th) Vinsanity, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Out Dancing, 4-1
(5th) Midnight Renegade, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Pleasingly, 4-1
(5th) Beaux Bina, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Drosselmoon, 8-1
(4th) Crazy Legs Hirsch, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Paco’s Pizza, 4-1
(6th) Sand to Sea, 3-1
Sunland Park (4th) Effort N Results, 5-1
(6th) Playthemarker, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Gambito, 4-1
(6th) Doin’ittherightway, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Put the Crazy Away, 7-2
(5th) Sugoi, 6-1

