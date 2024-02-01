Spot Plays Feb. 2

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Talkin Pharoah, 3-1
|(6th) Meraviglioso, 10-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Meetmarysman, 8-1
|(7th) Runaldo, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Dial Uncle Joey, 7-2
|(5th) Clearly a Jet, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Scarlet Storm, 9-2
|(5th) Caroom, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Galloping Major, 9-2
|(3rd) Upstart Yankee, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Bourbon Bash, 4-1
|(7th) Vinsanity, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Out Dancing, 4-1
|(5th) Midnight Renegade, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Pleasingly, 4-1
|(5th) Beaux Bina, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Drosselmoon, 8-1
|(4th) Crazy Legs Hirsch, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Paco’s Pizza, 4-1
|(6th) Sand to Sea, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(4th) Effort N Results, 5-1
|(6th) Playthemarker, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Gambito, 4-1
|(6th) Doin’ittherightway, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Put the Crazy Away, 7-2
|(5th) Sugoi, 6-1
Leave a Reply