Spot Plays Feb. 21

February 20, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Assert Dominance, 6-1
(3rd) Seles, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Whorl Girl. 9-2
(4th) Second of July, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Mufrih, 8-1
(6th) Latin Nikkita, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Go Stellaire, 6-1
(5th) Mister Mobil, 8-1
Parx (2nd) Maher, 7-2
(3rd) Ifihadachance, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Thename of Thegame, 7-2
(5th) Paula’s Surprise, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Calisue, 4-1
(6th) Skyhooper, 4-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Tiger Hunter, 4-1
(6th) Arimony, 8-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Princess Celina, 7-2
(5th) Guinevere, 4-1

