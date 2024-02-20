Spot Plays Feb. 21

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Assert Dominance, 6-1
|(3rd) Seles, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Whorl Girl. 9-2
|(4th) Second of July, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Mufrih, 8-1
|(6th) Latin Nikkita, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Go Stellaire, 6-1
|(5th) Mister Mobil, 8-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Maher, 7-2
|(3rd) Ifihadachance, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Thename of Thegame, 7-2
|(5th) Paula’s Surprise, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Calisue, 4-1
|(6th) Skyhooper, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Tiger Hunter, 4-1
|(6th) Arimony, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Princess Celina, 7-2
|(5th) Guinevere, 4-1
Leave a Reply