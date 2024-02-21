Spot Plays Feb. 22

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(5th) Backatya, 8-1
|(7th) C R’s Mandate, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Magnolia Speed, 5-1
|(6th) Benissimo, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) White Ice, 7-2
|(2nd) Sheza Salty Gal, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Girvin Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Hot Blooded, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Capture Mi, 3-1
|(4th) Penny’s Treasure, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Two Thirty Five, 9-2
|(3rd) Grab the Gold, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(2nd) Parco, 6-1
|(4th) Mastering, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Economical, 4-1
|(5th) Sharp Lorenzo, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) My Girl Ginger, 5-1
|(5th) Timeless Elegance, 6-1
