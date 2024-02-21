February 22, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (5th) Backatya, 8-1
(7th) C R’s Mandate, 7-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Magnolia Speed, 5-1
(6th) Benissimo, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) White Ice, 7-2
(2nd) Sheza Salty Gal, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Girvin Girl, 3-1
(5th) Hot Blooded, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Capture Mi, 3-1
(4th) Penny’s Treasure, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Two Thirty Five, 9-2
(3rd) Grab the Gold, 3-1
Sunland Park (2nd) Parco, 6-1
(4th) Mastering, 5-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Economical, 4-1
(5th) Sharp Lorenzo, 3-1
Turfway Park (4th) My Girl Ginger, 5-1
(5th) Timeless Elegance, 6-1

