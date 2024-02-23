February 23, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 24

February 23, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Seeking Unity, 5-1
(5th) Whistler’s Style, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Dereka’s Bluff, 9-2
(5th) Tough Enough, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) She Badger, 7-2
(5th) Courtly Doc, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Righteous Freedom, 4-1
(5th) Teen Idol, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Truly Fabulous, 6-1
(4th) Shadowed Thoughts, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Red Hot Spark, 3-1
(2nd) Floribunda, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Remembering Wilbur, 7-2
(5th) Smooth Rico, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Sir Otto, 4-1
(4th) Favorite Outlaw, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) Bandwagon, 7-2
(3rd) Beautiful Janet, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Bens Malice, 3-1
(5th) American Unity, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Azamana Empire, 3-1
(5th) Tambarella, 3-1

