Spot Plays Feb. 24

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Seeking Unity, 5-1
|(5th) Whistler’s Style, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Dereka’s Bluff, 9-2
|(5th) Tough Enough, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) She Badger, 7-2
|(5th) Courtly Doc, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Righteous Freedom, 4-1
|(5th) Teen Idol, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Truly Fabulous, 6-1
|(4th) Shadowed Thoughts, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Red Hot Spark, 3-1
|(2nd) Floribunda, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Remembering Wilbur, 7-2
|(5th) Smooth Rico, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Sir Otto, 4-1
|(4th) Favorite Outlaw, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Bandwagon, 7-2
|(3rd) Beautiful Janet, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Bens Malice, 3-1
|(5th) American Unity, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Azamana Empire, 3-1
|(5th) Tambarella, 3-1
