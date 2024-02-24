February 24, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 25

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Chocolate Shake, 5-1
(5th) Winning Drive, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Get Gussied Up, 9-2
(6th) Miz Mastery, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Rancho Red, 10-1
(4th) Callhercontessa, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Titan, 7-2
(5th) Curlin’s Girl, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Dry Humor, 4-1
(2nd) Devil Pays in Gold, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Shell Shock, 4-1
(5th) Opposite the Crowd, 5-1
Santa Anita (5th) Not a Sinner, 4-1
(8th) Mr Fabricator, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Lucky in Love, 7-2
(6th) Practical Way, 9-2

