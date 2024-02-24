Spot Plays Feb. 25

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Chocolate Shake, 5-1
|(5th) Winning Drive, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Get Gussied Up, 9-2
|(6th) Miz Mastery, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Rancho Red, 10-1
|(4th) Callhercontessa, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Titan, 7-2
|(5th) Curlin’s Girl, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Dry Humor, 4-1
|(2nd) Devil Pays in Gold, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Shell Shock, 4-1
|(5th) Opposite the Crowd, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Not a Sinner, 4-1
|(8th) Mr Fabricator, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Lucky in Love, 7-2
|(6th) Practical Way, 9-2
