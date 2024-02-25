February 25, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 26

February 25, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Iron Bertie, 8-1
    (5th) Frosty Paws, 4-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Decoupage, 9-2
    (5th) Chasing Stardom, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Olivia’s Choice, 6-1
    (4th) Wear the Crown, 8-1

