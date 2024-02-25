Spot Plays Feb. 26

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Iron Bertie, 8-1
|(5th) Frosty Paws, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Decoupage, 9-2
|(5th) Chasing Stardom, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Olivia’s Choice, 6-1
|(4th) Wear the Crown, 8-1
