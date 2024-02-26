Spot Plays Feb. 27

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Lordhearmyprayer, 3-1
|(6th) Rubinstein, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Liberty Star, 6-1
|(9th) Magicnthemoonlight, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Ready to Storm, 5-1
|(7th) Lucy L, 7-2
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Lordhearmyprayer, 3-1
|(6th) Rubinstein, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Liberty Star, 6-1
|(9th) Magicnthemoonlight, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Ready to Storm, 5-1
|(7th) Lucy L, 7-2
Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply