Spot Plays Feb. 29

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Shesalittle Edgy, 6-1
    (6th) Portos, 5-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Woodline, 10-1
    (4th) Jackysinthecastle, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Ready for Thunder, 6-1
    (4th) Saint Eros Girl, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Isayso, 4-1
    (6th) Souper Crunchy, 3-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Strike a Beat, 6-1
    (5th) Eagle Nest, 4-1
Penn National   (2nd) Portal One, 3-1
    (5th) Olympic Romp, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Diamond Run, 7-2
    (6th) Big Mama Thornton, 6-1
Turfway Park   (3rd) City of God, 7-2
    (4th) Sandrinha Love, 7-2

