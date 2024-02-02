February 2, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 3

February 2, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Midnight Express, 7-2
(4th) Hatch, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Callisto’s Brigade, 5-1
(5th) Too Bad Justice, 4-1
Delta Downs (4th) Pickin Ana Grinnin, 7-2
(7th) Prado’s Priority, 9-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Little Blaze, 3-1
(7th) Son of a Birch, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Warrens Candy Man, 8-1
(5th) Driver’s Ed, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Evanora, 9-2
(7th) Poolside With Slim, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Fainor’s Filets, 3-1
(4th) Grand Manner, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Favorite Outlaw, 3-1
(3rd) Atta Party, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Queen of Pompeii, 3-1
(8th) Balnikhov, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Novellie, 3-1
(8th) Gratia Prince, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Move in Silence, 7-2
(2nd) Junoesque, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs