February 3, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 4

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Mended We Stand, 9-2
(6th) Bronx Bomber, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Brennan’s Honor, 9-2
(5th) The Great Maybe, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Venezuelan Triumph, 7-2
(5th) Money in Motion, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Galatians, 9-2
(4th) Classy Chick, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Money Is Time, 8-1
(6th) Miss Distinctive, 5-1
Santa Anita (4th) Lovesick Blues, 5-1
(6th) Balladeer, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Obstreperous, 6-1
(4th) Truly Mischief, 3-1

