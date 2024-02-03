Spot Plays Feb. 4

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Mended We Stand, 9-2
|(6th) Bronx Bomber, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Brennan’s Honor, 9-2
|(5th) The Great Maybe, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Venezuelan Triumph, 7-2
|(5th) Money in Motion, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Galatians, 9-2
|(4th) Classy Chick, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Money Is Time, 8-1
|(6th) Miss Distinctive, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Lovesick Blues, 5-1
|(6th) Balladeer, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Obstreperous, 6-1
|(4th) Truly Mischief, 3-1
