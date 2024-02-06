February 6, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 7

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Arya Charming, 8-1
(5th) In to the Night, 5-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Straighten Up, 7-2
(3rd) She Badger, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Ike’s Gamble, 7-2
(4th) Drinks On Me, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Oh Glorious Day, 3-1
(3rd) Raven Moon, 6-1
Parx (4th) Our Lady in Red, 6-1
(6th) Wicked Lady, 10-1
Penn National (3rd) Crystal the Pistol, 3-1
(5th) Camulus, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Skyhooper, 7-2
(5th) Slime Queen, 7-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Funny Faced Eagle, 3-1
(7th) Likeable, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Fastbyte, 7-2
(2nd) Harvey’s Princess, 5-1

