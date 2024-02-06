Spot Plays Feb. 7

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Arya Charming, 8-1
|(5th) In to the Night, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Straighten Up, 7-2
|(3rd) She Badger, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Ike’s Gamble, 7-2
|(4th) Drinks On Me, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Oh Glorious Day, 3-1
|(3rd) Raven Moon, 6-1
|Parx
|(4th) Our Lady in Red, 6-1
|(6th) Wicked Lady, 10-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Crystal the Pistol, 3-1
|(5th) Camulus, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Skyhooper, 7-2
|(5th) Slime Queen, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Funny Faced Eagle, 3-1
|(7th) Likeable, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Fastbyte, 7-2
|(2nd) Harvey’s Princess, 5-1
