February 7, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 8

February 7, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Shenandoah Cat, 9-2
(5th) Gun Collector, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Slew Skies, 4-1
(3rd) Joseph H, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Carlos Punch, 8-1
(6th) Single Ruler, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Typhoon Lagoon, 5-1
(7th) Flirtini, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Donnarumma, 6-1
(4th) Frosty Paws, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Our Uptown Girl, 4-1
(3rd) He Is Bad, 6-1
Sunland Park (6th) Blue Blazes Who, 3-1
(7th) Wind River, 4-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Dansmetothendoflov, 4-1
(7th) Lotsa Girl, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Vino Rosato, 9-2
(6th) Wailua, 4-1

