Spot Plays Feb. 8

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Shenandoah Cat, 9-2
|(5th) Gun Collector, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Slew Skies, 4-1
|(3rd) Joseph H, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Carlos Punch, 8-1
|(6th) Single Ruler, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Typhoon Lagoon, 5-1
|(7th) Flirtini, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Donnarumma, 6-1
|(4th) Frosty Paws, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Our Uptown Girl, 4-1
|(3rd) He Is Bad, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|(6th) Blue Blazes Who, 3-1
|(7th) Wind River, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Dansmetothendoflov, 4-1
|(7th) Lotsa Girl, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Vino Rosato, 9-2
|(6th) Wailua, 4-1
Leave a Reply