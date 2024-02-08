February 8, 2024

Spot Plays Feb. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Dot’s Dollar, 7-2
(6th) Clare Quilty, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Congress Hall, 7-2
(3rd) Callisto’s Brigade, 5-1
Delta Downs (4th) Tuscan Rules, 6-1
(7th) Bode’s Light, 8-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Gamer Nate, 3-1
(4th) Taylors Magic, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Hollywood Mistress, 9-2
(5th) Redstwirlingdancer, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Backwoods Boogie, 7-2
(6th) Baraband, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Golden Charm, 5-1
(5th) Never Grew Up, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Awesome Birdie, 7-2
(4th) State School Smart, 10-1
Penn National (1st) Young Squire, 4-1
(2nd) Bayou Shack, 7-2
Sunland Park (1st) Blue Cowgirl, 9-2
(4th) Cherokee Cherry, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Dance Step, 3-1
(6th) Im Still Brave, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Divine Exchange, 3-1
(6th) Road to Versailles, 9-2

