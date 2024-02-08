Spot Plays Feb. 9

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Dot’s Dollar, 7-2
|(6th) Clare Quilty, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Congress Hall, 7-2
|(3rd) Callisto’s Brigade, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Tuscan Rules, 6-1
|(7th) Bode’s Light, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Gamer Nate, 3-1
|(4th) Taylors Magic, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Hollywood Mistress, 9-2
|(5th) Redstwirlingdancer, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Backwoods Boogie, 7-2
|(6th) Baraband, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Golden Charm, 5-1
|(5th) Never Grew Up, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Awesome Birdie, 7-2
|(4th) State School Smart, 10-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Young Squire, 4-1
|(2nd) Bayou Shack, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|(1st) Blue Cowgirl, 9-2
|(4th) Cherokee Cherry, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Dance Step, 3-1
|(6th) Im Still Brave, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Divine Exchange, 3-1
|(6th) Road to Versailles, 9-2
