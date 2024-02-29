February 29, 2024

Spot Plays March 1

February 29, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Blue Plate Special, 4-1
(5th) Halo City, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Primal Destiny, 9-2
(5th) You Can’t Win, 10-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Ruleroftheuniverse, 7-2
(4th) A True Target, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Bold Encounter, 8-1
(5th) Gordy’s Boy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Fluid, 7-2
(3rd) Wow Lucky, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Neil to the KIng, 8-1
(5th) Get Set, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Pleasingly, 4-1
(5th) Smary’s Angel, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Warrior’s Defense, 6-1
(4th) Shackled Love, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Lamporghini 4-1
(3rd) Gregorian Chant, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Sir Daniel, 4-1
(3rd) My Great Illusion, 3-1
Turfway Park (4th) Blue Eyed Soul, 7-2
(5th) Two Beers by Ten, 6-1

