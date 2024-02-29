Spot Plays March 1

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Blue Plate Special, 4-1
|(5th) Halo City, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Primal Destiny, 9-2
|(5th) You Can’t Win, 10-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Ruleroftheuniverse, 7-2
|(4th) A True Target, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Bold Encounter, 8-1
|(5th) Gordy’s Boy, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Fluid, 7-2
|(3rd) Wow Lucky, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Neil to the KIng, 8-1
|(5th) Get Set, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Pleasingly, 4-1
|(5th) Smary’s Angel, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Warrior’s Defense, 6-1
|(4th) Shackled Love, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lamporghini 4-1
|(3rd) Gregorian Chant, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Sir Daniel, 4-1
|(3rd) My Great Illusion, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Blue Eyed Soul, 7-2
|(5th) Two Beers by Ten, 6-1
