Stronghold, Informed Patriot invade for Sunland Derby

Moved from its traditional March date and reduced to 1 1/16 miles, Sunday’s $400,000 Sunland Derby (G3) remains part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series, offering points on a 20-10-6-4-2 basis toward the 150th running this spring, and Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) runner-up Southland and Smarty Jones third-placer Informed Patriot highlight a field of eight.

Southland will open his three-year-old season for Phil d’Amato and has been installed as the 5-2 morning line favorite. A son of Ghostzapper, the bay colt broke his maiden three starts back at Churchill Downs and finished second to Nysos in the Bob Hope (G3) before stretching to two turns for the Los Alamitos Futurity in mid-December, rallying from just off the pace to miss by a half-length. Southland will retain the services of Antonio Fresu.

Informed Patriot comes next on the morning line at 3-1 and merits serious respect for Steve Asmussen, who will look to join Kentucky Derby-winning trainers Bob Baffert and Doug O’Neill with a record-tying third win in the Sunland Derby. Third in the Street Sense (G3) last fall, Informed Patriot exits a third to Catching Freedom in the Smarty Jones at Oaklawn on New Year’s Day. That rival is entered in Saturday’s Risen Star (G2) at Fair Grounds, and Smarty Jones fifth-placer Mystik Dan recently captured the Southwest (G3).

A dark bay son of Hard Spun, Informed Patriot will add Joel Rosario.

A maiden scorer at Churchill two back, Lucky Jeremy exits a two-length win at odds-on in the Jan. 19 Riley Allison Derby at Sunland. Christian Torres will be back up for Bill Morey on the Lookin at Lucky colt, and Lucky Jeremy has been pegged as the 4-1 third choice.

Alotaluck and Surroundedbyangels, second and third in the Riley Allison Derby, are also back. Curlin’s Kaos will make his stakes debut following a restricted turf maiden special weight win at Santa Anita. No Trouble exits a convincing local maiden tally at odds-on and will try to give trainer Joel Marr consecutive wins in the Sunland Derby.